With regard to J-K, Pak has no locus standi: MEA hits out at Imran Khan

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday strongly condemned the comments made by the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir, saying repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not make its "untenable" claims acceptable. "We have seen the intemperate remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on India. With regard to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it is very clear that Pakistan has no locus-standi whatsoever on any aspect pertaining to it," MEA statement reads.

The Ministry further said, "Repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs won't make its untenable claims any more acceptable." "If Pakistan wants to contribute to the welfare of people of J&K, it could do so by ending cross-border terrorism and desisting from its campaign of violence and false propaganda," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has amended its two-day-old order and reserved all jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for the domiciles of the Union territory. Domicile has been defined as "who has resided for a period of fifteen years in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir; or who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government of India has amended the domicile order for Jammu and Kashmir as employment will now be exclusively for J&K Union territory domiciles and said, "this Order may be called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.