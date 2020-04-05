Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy donated PPE to China; now China wants Italy to buy back the same PPE

At the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, Italy had donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to China and now when Italy is in dire need of PPE, China wants to sell them to Italy, according to a report in the Spectator magazine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:16 IST
Italy donated PPE to China; now China wants Italy to buy back the same PPE
Chinese president Xi Jinping (File pic) . Image Credit: ANI

At the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, Italy had donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to China and now when Italy is in dire need of PPE, China wants to sell them to Italy, according to a report in the Spectator magazine. The China-originated bug, which crossed continents to make Italy its epicentre in Europe, wreaked havoc on its people, especially the frontline warriors- the doctors and nurses.

Within days, more than 15,000 people were killed and over a lakh others got affected by the dangerous pathogen. In an attempt to restore its humanitarian image following the crisis, China projected to the world that it would donate PPE to Italy.

But later it was revealed, it was not a humanitarian gesture but a business- Beijing had actually sold, not donated, the PPE to Italy, several media reports claimed. A senior Trump administration official was quoted by The Spectator as saying that it is much worse than that and China "forced Italy to buy back the PPE supply that it gave to China during the initial coronavirus outbreak."

"Before the virus hit Europe, Italy sent tons of PPE to China to help China protect its own population," the administration official explained. "China then has sent Italian PPE back to Italy -- some of it, not even all of it ... and charged them for it," he added.

Unfortunately, China's diplomacy in the wake of the pandemic outbreak has been slippery. Much of the supplies and testing kits that China sold to other countries have turned out to be defective.

Spain had to return 50,000 quick-testing kits to China after discovering that they were faulty. In some cases, instead of apologizing or fixing the issue, China has blamed its defective equipment on others. It condescendingly told The Netherlands to 'double-check the instructions' on its masks, for example, after The Netherlands complained that half of the masks they were sent did not meet safety standards, the media reported.

"It's so disingenuous for Chinese officials now to say we are the ones who are helping the Italians or we are the ones who are helping the developing world when, in fact, they are the ones who infected all of us," the senior administration official said. "Of course they should be helping. They have a special responsibility to help because they are the ones who began the spread of the coronavirus and did not give the information required to the rest of the world to plan accordingly," he added.

The official also said that China's 'disinformation campaign' of lying to the world about the seriousness of its COVID-19 outbreak has further delayed the response by countries. As China downplayed the outbreak within its borders, nearly half a million people traveled to the US potentially carrying the virus, the official said.

As the lethal virus paves its way through continents and various territories across the globe, killing people in millions and crippling economies, China has still been underreporting about the accurate figures in the mainland. The country has also claimed no new deaths from the virus, even as thousands of ash urns are shipped to local hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting: Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises by 19 to 559, cases top 21,000

Switzerlands death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 19 to 559, the health ministry said on Sunday.The number of people testing positive increased to 21,100 from 20,278 on Saturday, it said.Switzerland has tested more than 158...

Keralite couple in US waiting to cuddle surrogate newborn

A Keralite couple settled in the US are waiting eagerly for easing of COVID-19 lockdown curbs on travel to rush home and hold and cuddle their baby girl born out of surrogacy in a hospital in the southern state. The couple, hailing from Pat...

AP Medi-Tech Zone set to manufacture ventilators, Covid-19 testing kits

Amaravati, Apr 5 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Medi-Tech Zone AMTZ is getting active, after a long spell of lull, to produce ventilators and Covid-19 testing kits that are critical in fighting the pandemic. The Centre has already placed an order f...

Multiplex Association appeals to landlords to waive off rent of operators amid lockdown

The Multiplex Association of India MAI has appealed to landlords across the country to waive off rent and common area maintenance CAM for all the multiplex operators during the period of the current nation-wide lockdownIndia is currently un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020