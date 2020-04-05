Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée says she is 'on the mend' from COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:07 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds on Sunday revealed that she was bedridden after developing symptoms of coronavirus but is now on the mend and feeling stronger. The 32-year-old conservationist had been self-isolating separately from Johnson with the couple's dog Dilyn. Her social media post on her own symptoms subsiding came as Johnson, 55, continues to self-isolate at Downing Street after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

"I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend," Symonds posted on Twitter. In an accompanying post, Johnson's partner, who is around six months pregnant and expecting the couple's baby in the coming months, added a link to guidance from the UK's Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists for pregnant women during the pandemic.

"Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be very reassuring," she said. In an earlier post on Instagram, Symonds - believed to be at her flat in Camberwell, south London - is seen lying in bed with Dilyn with the caption: "Self-isolating isn't so bad with this one." The couple had announced their engagement in February after Johnson and his Indian-origin ex-wife Marina Wheeler's divorce settlement was finalised.

Symonds, who works for an ocean conservation charity, met Johnson during her time as the communications chief for the Conservative party. She moved into Downing Street in July last year after Johnson won the Tory party leadership contest and went on to take charge as Prime Minister. On Friday, Johnson posted a video message online, saying he will continue his quarantine as he is still suffering from a temperature, one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

He said: "Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. "I still have a temperature and so, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes".

The prime minister has been leading video conferences and virtual Cabinet meetings from his private quarters, the flat above No. 11 Downing Street - traditionally used by Prime Ministers as their home next door to their No. 10 office. Johnson revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, when he said he had tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms but vowed to remain in charge of the country's fightback against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, another 621 people have died of coronavirus, taking the UK death toll to 4,934, the Department of Health said after England recorded 555 more deaths..

