Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dignitas allowing 'Huni' to seek other opportunities

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:44 IST
Dignitas allowing 'Huni' to seek other opportunities
Image Credit: Flickr

Dignitas intends to split with top laner Seung-hoon "Huni" Heo after a disappointing end to the 2020 League Championship Series Spring season. "Dignitas has allowed @Huni to explore other opportunities in advance of the LCS Summer Split," the team said Saturday night in a terse post on Twitter.

Dignitas missed the LCS playoffs after being eliminated by Golden Guardians for the sixth and final playoff spot. The team made a splash in November when it announced the signing of Huni at a reported two-year, $2.3 million prices. But given the high price paid for Huni, they had a hard time filling the roster around the 22-year-old.

Huni began his career in 2015 with Fnatic, which won both the Spring and Summer EU League Championship Series. In 2017, his SK Telecom T1 team won the League of Legends Champions Korea spring playoff and midseason invitational. As a member of Clutch Gaming in 2019, he won the LCS Regional Finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K police arrest two for circulating fake news on social media

The cyber crime wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly circulating fake news on social media. It was learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of a proscribed terrorist ...

Study focuses on mechanism to explain role of gene mutations in kidney disease

A mechanism that appears to explain how certain genetic mutations give rise to a rare genetic kidney disorder called nephrotic syndrome has been uncovered by researchers from the Center for Precision Disease Modeling at the University of Ma...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levines wife and model Behati Prinsloo isnt ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020