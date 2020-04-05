Indian Ambassador visits Qom; meets Indian pilgrims at quarantine facility

Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra on Sunday visited coronavirus-hit Qom where he met the provincial governor and interacted with the stranded Indian pilgrims at a quarantine facility in the city. The Ministry of External Affairs last month said that over 250 Indians have been infected with coronavirus in Iran and an elderly person aged over 70 years died.

"During the visit, the ambassador paid a courtesy call on Dr Bahram Sarmast, the Governor of Qom, and expressed gratitude to him for the support and cooperation extended to all Indian pilgrims presently in Qom, including arrangements for COVID-19 infected pilgrims," the embassy said. Dharmendra, who was accompanied by senior officials of the embassy during the day-long visit, assured the Governor that all efforts will be made for the early return of the remaining pilgrims to India, the mission said in a brief statement.

India is currently under 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus and consequently, all international and domestic commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. India earlier evacuated hundreds of pilgrims from Iran. The Indian diplomat later visited a quarantine facility specially set up for Indian pilgrims in Qom, the holy city in Iran where the first coronavirus case emerged in February.

"He closely interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about their well being. The pilgrims thanked the government of India and the Embassy for their continued support towards them," the statement added. According to the Iranian officials, 58,226 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,603 people have died in Iran, the worst affected Middle East country by the pandemic which originated in China late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.