France reports 357 new coronavirus hospital deaths, total now 8,078

France on Sunday reported 357 coronavirus deaths in hospital in 24 hours, lower than the previous two days, bringing the country's total death toll to 8,078

The tally included 5,889 patients who died in hospital, and 2,189 people in old age homes and other medical facilities, a government statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.