Three rockets land near Halliburton site in Basra - Iraq military

Three rockets land near Halliburton site in Basra - Iraq militaryReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:44 IST
Three rockets landed on Monday near U.S. oil service company Halliburton's site in Basra in southern Iraq, without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
A launcher with 11 unfired rockets was found nearby and was dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.
