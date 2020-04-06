Three rockets land near Halliburton site in Basra - Iraq military

Three rockets landed on Monday near U.S. oil service company Halliburton's site in Basra in southern Iraq, without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

A launcher with 11 unfired rockets was found nearby and was dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.