Entertainment News Roundup:Japanese celebrity redesigns signature song as hand washing melody; Singer Pink says she had coronavirus and more

Japanese celebrity redesigns signature song as hand washing melody

Japanese social media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading twitter trend in Japan with a coronavirus handwashing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-for-People-and-Peace. The video was among the top five in a Twitter trend ranking in Japan on Monday.

Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1 million to relief efforts

U.S. singer Pink said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I was showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 million at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Day's four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly $3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday. Top-selling items in the live online auction included a classic 1930 Ford convertible that was seen in the opening of Day's 1980s talk show "Doris Day's Best Friends". The car sold for $96,000. A Golden Globe award she received in 1962 went for $25,600.

