Over 20 soldiers killed in attack on military camp in Mali
Unidentified gunmen attacked on Monday a military campsite in Mali's northeastern Gao region, killing a total of 23 soldiers, media reported, citing local sources.ANI | Bamako | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:27 IST
Bamako [Mali], Apr 06 (Sputnik/ANI): Unidentified gunmen attacked on Monday a military campsite in Mali's northeastern Gao region, killing a total of 23 soldiers, media reported, citing local sources. The AMAP news agency reported that the attack took place in the town of Bamba, which is located on a bank of the Niger River. Heavily armed attackers stormed the city on cars and motorcycles.
According to the media, the incident did not cause civilian casualties. The attack occurred against the backdrop of the state of health emergency that was declared in Mali as part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19. A total of 45 cases of infection have so far been confirmed in the country. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mali
- Bamako
- Gao
- Niger River
- COVID
ALSO READ
PCI will abide by the International Paralympic Committee's decision: Deepa Malik
Indian Army cautions against 'fake and malicious' messages on social media
Coronavirus: Hema Malini, Sunny Deol among those to donate MPLADS funds for medical equipment
IMF, World Bank clear Somalia for debt relief, normal ties to world
Missing Mali opposition leader kidnapped