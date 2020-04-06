Over 20 soldiers killed in attack on military camp in Mali

Bamako [Mali], Apr 06 (Sputnik/ANI): Unidentified gunmen attacked on Monday a military campsite in Mali's northeastern Gao region, killing a total of 23 soldiers, media reported, citing local sources. The AMAP news agency reported that the attack took place in the town of Bamba, which is located on a bank of the Niger River. Heavily armed attackers stormed the city on cars and motorcycles.

According to the media, the incident did not cause civilian casualties. The attack occurred against the backdrop of the state of health emergency that was declared in Mali as part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19. A total of 45 cases of infection have so far been confirmed in the country. (Sputnik/ANI)

