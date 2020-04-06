Left Menu
LCK shifting to franchise model in 2021

Updated: 06-04-2020 22:08 IST
LCK shifting to franchise model in 2021
Riot Korea announced League of Legends Champions Korea will move to a franchising system for the 2021 season. LCK had been the final League of Legions region to budge to franchising and will make the transition during the competitive league as Riot accepts applications for partnerships until June 19. Riot will make a formal announcement at the conclusion of its review process in September.

"In 2021, we plan to implement the Long-term partnership model in LCK to create an environment where fans, players, and teams can form a long-term relationship. With this change, we plan to strengthen LCK's competency and ultimately create a more satisfying experience for all participants of the league," the statement read. Riot is also introducing a minimum player salary equivalent to $49,000 and said on its new website that outlined partners would be in line for a revenue share of sponsorships and media deals.

