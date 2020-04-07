Left Menu
Ex-Ghost Fortnite star 'Bizzle' joins FaZe; Ghost's future uncertain

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:16 IST
Fortnite star Tim "Bizzle" Miller, who last week announced that he split with Ghost Gaming, joined FaZe Clan on Monday. Bizzle confirmed the move on Twitter, and FaZe tweeted, "He's on the shortlist for greatest Professional Fortnite players of all-time. Now he's our newest signing. Join us in welcoming @FaZeBizzle to FaZe Clan! #FaZeUp"

On Friday, both Bizzle and Aydan "Aydan" Conrad both announced they were exiting Ghost Gaming. Bizzle wrote on TwitLonger, " I have mutually parted ways with Ghost Gaming. Ghost was my first org and the true start to my gaming career, from Pax West to Dreamhack they have been there for me and there are a lot of people I want to thank. I also wish Ghost the best of luck on its next chapter. ... "I am now a free agent, excited to represent my next organization."

While Bizzle moved on quickly, it is unclear what lies next for Ghost Gaming. Matt Dillon, the org's chief executive officer, told The Esports Observer on Saturday, "There is a distinct possibility the organization will fold, however, we are looking at other options including a sale." Ghost Gaming, a three-year-old entity, has competed in Fortnite, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, Gears of War and Smite.

Players from Ghost Gaming's Smite Pro League left the org on Friday to compete for Radiance, according to The Esports Observer. Rocket League competitors Nick "mist" Costello and Massimo "Atomic" Franceschi will look for new teams when their Ghost Gaming contracts expire, per The Esports Observer. Liquipedia.net also reported that Braxton "Allushin" Lagarec was released by Ghost Gaming on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

