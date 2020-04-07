Left Menu
Fnatic, Na'Vi, mousesports reach 2-0 at EPL Europe Stage 2

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 06:57 IST
Fnatic, Natus Vincere and mousesports each won tight matches Monday to improve to 2-0 at Stage 2 of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. Fnatic downed Astralis, Na'Vi beat OG and mousesports took down FaZe Clan, all by a 2-1 margin in the best-of-three format. The results also left the three losers at 0-2 in the six-team group for Stage 2.

Fnatic opened the day by beating Astralis 16-13 on Dust II, but Astralis leveled it with a 16-11 victory on Nuke. Fnatic closed it out with a 16-14 win on Inferno. OG took control early against Na'Vi with a 16-7 win on Inferno, then led 9-6 at halftime on Overpass. However, Na'Vi rallied for a 16-12 victory on Overpass and held off a late charge to take Dust II 16-13.

In the final match, mousesports dominated Nuke 16-14, then dropped Train 16-9. FaZe took a 9-6 edge on Dust II in the deciding map, but mousesports rallied to win it 16-13. The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 CS:GO teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams. Twelve European teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and three more will be eliminated in Stage 2. The first-place team in Stage 2 will head straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-place teams battling in the semifinals. The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

The Stage 2 round robin continues Tuesday with three matches: OG vs. Fnatic

mousesports vs. Natus Vincere FaZe Clan vs. Astralis

ESL Pro League Season 11 European Stage 2 standings (point differential in parentheses): T1. Fnatic, 2-0 (plus-7)

T1. mousesports, 2-0 (plus-15) T1. Natus Vincere, 2-0 (plus-1)

T4. Astralis, 0-2 (minus-3) T4. FaZe Clan, 0-2 (minus-15)

T4. OG, 0-2 (minus-5) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

