Left Menu
Development News Edition

165 VIPs urge 20 economic powers for billions for COVID-19

PTI | New York | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:51 IST
165 VIPs urge 20 economic powers for billions for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Many former global leaders and other VIPs urged the world's 20 major industrialized nations to approve USD 8 billion in emergency funding to speed the search for a vaccine, cure, and treatment for COVID-19 and prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In an open letter to governments of the Group of 20 nations, the leaders, ministers, top executives and scientists also called for USD 35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations, and at least USD 150 billion for developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

And they urged the international community to waive this year's debt repayments from poorer countries, including USD 44 billion due to Africa. The letter released Monday night urged coordinated action "within the next few days to address our deepening global health and economic crises from COVID-19." The communique from the G20 leaders' summit on March 26 recognized the gravity and urgency of the crisis, the signatories said, but "we now require urgent specific measures that can be agreed on with speed and at scale." The letter noted the problems were interconnected.

"The economic emergency will not be resolved until the health emergency is effectively addressed: the health emergency will not end simply by conquering the disease in one country alone, but by ensuring recovery from COVID-19 in all countries." The group called for a global pledging conference, coordinated by a G20 task force, to commit resources to meet emergency needs. "All health systems even the most sophisticated and best-funded are buckling under the pressures of the virus," it said.

"Yet if we do nothing as the disease spreads in poorer African, Asian, and Latin American cities and in fragile communities which have little testing equipment, ventilators, and medical supplies; and where social distancing and even washing hands are difficult to achieve," the group warned, "COVID-19 will persist there and re-emerge to hit the rest of the world with further rounds that will prolong the crisis." The 165 signatories included former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, 92 former presidents and prime ministers, the current prime ministers of Ethiopia and Bangladesh, Sierra Leone's president, philanthropist George Soros, former Irish president Mary Robinson, who chairs The Elders, and Graca Machel, the group's deputy chair. Others include former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and John Major, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, International Economic Association President Kaushik Basu, who was a World Bank chief economist, and Georgetown University Associate Professor Deus Bazira, co-director of the Center for Global Health Practice and Impact.

Instead of countries and localities competing for a share of the existing capacity, with the risk of spiking prices, the world should be vastly increasing capacity by supporting the World Health Organization in coordinating the production and procurement of medical supplies and technology to meet fully the worldwide demand, it said. As for the economy, the group said, "our aim should be to prevent a liquidity crisis turning into a solvency crisis, and a global recession becoming a global depression."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

NCC cadets in Pondy help cops ensure people maintain social distancing at ATM centres

NCC cadets in Puducherry joined hands with the police on Tuesday to ensure that people maintain social distancing at ATM centres and market places here. Sources said around 90 volunteers of senior division of National Cadet Corps and former...

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trln stimulus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the worlds biggest to soften the economic blow...

COVID-19 patient flees community centre in Baghpat, found in brick kiln

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Nepal fled from the community health centre here after breaking a window pane and was later found with the help of locals at a brick kiln, officials said on Tuesday. The patient, who had attended the...

World Bank approves $29 million to help Nepal respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank has approved a fast-track 29 million COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help Nepal prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness. The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020