Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian city prepares hundreds of graves for coronavirus victims

PTI | Dnipro | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:19 IST
Ukrainian city prepares hundreds of graves for coronavirus victims

Officials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro have divided public opinion by preparing more than 600 graves for coronavirus victims ahead of anticipated deaths. The Dnipro mayor's spokeswoman Yulia Vitvitska told AFP the city had dug 615 graves and readied 2,000 body bags in preparation for COVID-19 fatalities.

At least 100 new plots could be seen in a large field surrounded by forest at a cemetery lined with orthodox crosses outside the city. Ukraine has confirmed 1,462 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths, according to official statistics.

Dnipro has reported 13 infections and no deaths. "We are preparing for the worst," mayor Borys Filatov said on his Facebook page last week.

Filatov said medical workers will be prohibited from carrying out autopsies on those believed to have died from the virus. Instead, patients who die will be placed in sealable body bags and buried in closed coffins after being disinfected, he said.

Ivan Krasikov, a local activist, said the mayor's comments had stirred anxiety among residents. "It all intensifies the panic," he told AFP.

But Yan Valetov, a 56-year-old writer from Dnipro, said the mayor "made the right psychological move", one which will encourage residents to be more cautious. Filatov responded to criticism in another Facebook post, saying: "This is not panic, but logistics." "God forbid" we will need the graves and body bags, he wrote.

The ex-Soviet country of 40 million people has 3,900 ventilators, a number the health ministry has said is not enough for the intensive care beds in its infectious disease hospitals. Officials estimate that between seven and 22 million Ukrainians will be infected with COVID-19.

Ukraine's economy has been hit hard by its conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the east and is reliant on international aid..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Minimal conditions for coronavirus bailout loans would be appropriate -EU lawyers

The euro zone bailout fund would be permitted to demand only minimal conditions from governments drawing on loans to help them the new coronavirus pandemic, European Council lawyers said in an opinion issued on Tuesday. The bailout fund, ca...

69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases increased to 690

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 690 after 69 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 63 out of 69 people who tested positive today attended a single event.Samples of ...

Stock markets surge ahead on virus fight hopes

Global stock markets posted strong gains for a second straight session Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while some governments began making plans to ease restrictions. Investors are bettin...

Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: minister

Saudi Arabias health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reportedWithin the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020