India, Abu Dhabi agree to work together to mitigate challenges in energy sector due to COVID-19

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held talks with UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during which both agreed to work together within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries to mitigate the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the energy sector. "Had an excellent meeting with my good friend MoS and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) CEO, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber via video conferencing. We deliberated upon the emerging oil and gas outlook," said Pradhan.

"We agreed to work together within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries to mitigate the challenges arising out of the #COVID19 pandemic in the energy sector," he added. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The death toll has risen to 124 while 353 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Coronavirus which has brought the entire world to a halt, first originated in China in December. The virus has infected around 1.3 million around the world and killed over 75000 people so far. The spread of COVID-19 poses a significant threat to the global oil and gas industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.