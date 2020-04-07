Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Abu Dhabi agree to work together to mitigate challenges in energy sector due to COVID-19

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held talks with UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during which both agreed to work together within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries to mitigate the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the energy sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:00 IST
India, Abu Dhabi agree to work together to mitigate challenges in energy sector due to COVID-19
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held talks with MoS and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) CEO, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (Pic courtesy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held talks with UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during which both agreed to work together within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries to mitigate the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the energy sector. "Had an excellent meeting with my good friend MoS and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) CEO, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber via video conferencing. We deliberated upon the emerging oil and gas outlook," said Pradhan.

"We agreed to work together within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries to mitigate the challenges arising out of the #COVID19 pandemic in the energy sector," he added. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The death toll has risen to 124 while 353 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Coronavirus which has brought the entire world to a halt, first originated in China in December. The virus has infected around 1.3 million around the world and killed over 75000 people so far. The spread of COVID-19 poses a significant threat to the global oil and gas industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa eases wine export restrictions caused by coronavirus lockdown

South Africas wine industry will be allowed to export its products again after the government bowed to heavy lobbying and agreed to relax lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national...

MP Human Rights Commission writes to state CS after several staff members test COVID-19 positive

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has written to the States Chief Secretary, seeking details of whether proper protocol was followed after several staff members of the states Health Department tested positive for COVID-19. This com...

Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown

Irelands chief medical officer does not expect to be in a position to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.At this moment in time, we are not anticipating a recommendation ...

SPECIAL REPORT-How federal snafus slowed testing at a top U.S. hospital

The lab directors at the University of Virginia Medical Center felt powerless. In early March, people began arriving with symptoms of COVID-19. One complained of a cough and had just returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020