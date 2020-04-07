Left Menu
COVID-19: ICJ extends suspension of all judicial meetings, hearings until May 31

International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday announced that no hearing or judicial meeting would be conducted till May 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

07-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday announced that no hearing or judicial meeting would be conducted till May 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court has decided to extend to 31 May the period during which no hearings or judicial meetings of the Court will be held. Visits are also cancelled until the end of May," an official statement read.

The court said that its measure of extending hearing will be further reviewed as the situation develops. Relevant information will be published on the Court's website (press releases) and on social media.The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946. Coronavirus which first emerged in Wuhan city of China has spread to the entire world. It has infected around 1.3 million people around the world and claimed the lives of over 75,000 (ANI)

