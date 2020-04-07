India gifts 10-tonne consignment of essential medicines to Lanka

India on Tuesday gifted a 10-tonne consignment of essential life-saving medicines to Sri Lanka to help it battle with the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 180 people and killed six in the island nation. The health experts in Sri Lanka have warned that the country will experience a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by the end of this month.

The medicines provided by India were requested by Government of Sri Lanka. The consignment was brought to Sri Lanka by an Air India special charter flight on Tuesday. "This is yet another manifestation of India's unwavering commitment to stand with Sri Lanka, in rain, and in shine. Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners," the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

Sri Lanka thanked India for sending the essential life-saving medicine. "I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to Hon PM Narendra Modi, government and people of India for your warm gesture in sending medicines to Sri Lanka on a special chartered flight. Your kind and generous support is deeply appreciated in this hour of need," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted. At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a SAARC leaders video conference was held on March 15 to discuss ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. India pledged USD 10 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Subsequently, a video conference of health professionals in SAARC countries was held on March 26. Ministry of Health of India has also started offering online training sessions for health professionals in SAARC countries. SAARC Disaster Management Centre (SDMC) situated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has developed a dedicated webpage pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in SAARC Member States [http://www.covid19-sdmc.org/]. "Sri Lanka has been a valuable partner in all these initiatives," the Indian mission said.

Meanwhile, in a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government would provide economic relief to people despite the adverse economic prospects looming as a result of the pandemic. He ruled out recalling the dismissed Parliament, which the Opposition is demanding to ensure that the government has recourse to public finances until the holding of the parliamentary election.

The parliamentary election, which was scheduled to be held this month-end, has been postponed for an indefinite period in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The Sri Lankan doctors' trade union had earlier warned that the number of positive cases is projected to rise within 48 days of the first confirmed case. Sri Lanka's first case was detected on March 11. The doctors say the pandemic spread would be extended in the country at least until end of June. Sri Lanka experienced a relatively slow spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It took nearly a week for the caseload to be doubled from 50 to 100. Sri Lanka has 180 cases of infections currently with six deaths. Around 42 people have recovered. The doctors' union said there are 42,000 people who had come in contact with the positive cases confirmed so far. They recommend tests to separate the infected with 30 per cent who may not have proved positive despite carrying the disease.

The union said the island's health service capacity would be badly stretched if not checked now and this could lead to about 2,500 confirmed cases at the peak. Sri Lanka is currently observing a lockdown with key districts being placed under continuous curfew.

Immigration authorities on Tuesday suspended the entry of all foreign nationals into the country until further notice.

