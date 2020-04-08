Mousesports continue ascent at ESL Pro League Europe Stage 2

Mousesports moved into sole possession of first place at Stage 2 of the ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition on Tuesday. Mousesports posted a 2-0 victory over Natus Vincere to improve to 3-0 in the six-team group for Stage 2. Mousesports recorded a 16-11 win on Nuke and a 16-9 victory on Dust II.

Like Na'Vi, Fnatic also fell to 2-1 in the standings after losing to OG on Tuesday. Fnatic notched a 16-12 win on Inferno before OG responded with a 19-15 overtime decision on Mirage and a 16-13 victory on Dust II. Astralis recorded a 2-0 victory over winless FaZe Clan, posting a 19-17 overtime triumph on Nuke and a 16-4 decision on Overpass.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, the tournament was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

Twelve European teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and three more will be eliminated in Stage 2. The first-place team in Stage 2 will head straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-place teams battling in the semifinals. The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

The Stage 2 round robin continues Wednesday with three matches: mousesports vs. Fnatic

FaZe Clan vs. Natus Vincere Astralis vs. OG

ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe Stage 2 standings (point differential in parentheses): 1. mousesports, 3-0 (plus-27)

T2. Natus Vincere, 2-1 (minus-11) T2. Fnatic, 2-1 (plus-4)

T4. Astralis, 1-2 (plus-11) T4. OG, 1-2 (minus-2)

6. FaZe Clan, 0-3 (minus-29) --Field Level Media

