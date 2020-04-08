Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the World Health organisation accusing it for being "China centric" and said he is considering a "very powerful hold" on funding to the global health body, which is leading the world's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 06:45 IST
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the World Health organisation accusing it for being "China centric" and said he is considering a "very powerful hold" on funding to the global health body, which is leading the world's response to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're going to put a hold on money to the WHO, we're going to put a very powerful hold on it and we're going to see," Trump said at the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

However, later in the briefing, the US President told media persons "I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but we are going to look at it." When asked specifically about possible impact a hold on the funding may have on the specialised United Nations agency, Trump said: "I said we're going to look at it. We're going to investigate it, we're going to look at it. But we will look at ending funding."

Trump was critical of the world health body stating that it was aware of the dangers of the coronavirus months before it took action. 'They called it wrong, they called it wrong, they missed the call,' he said.

Stating that the United States in one of the biggest contributors to the WHO, he said may have to re-examine the funding. He said, "WHO receives vast amounts of money from the United States"

According to Trump, WHO has had several "worthwhile" programs but overall has made mistakes. He talked specifically about WHO opposition to his decision to temporarily ban travel from China, the epicentre of the virus. Earlier in the day Trump had taken to Twitter to post: "The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look".

"Fortunately," Trump wrote, "I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" Meanwhile, Trump and Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also talked about a disproportionate impact of coronavirus on the African-American community in the US.

Dr Fauchi, said "We've known, literally forever, that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma are disproportionally afflicting the minority populations, particularly the African Americans," Fauci said. "Unfortunately, when you look at the predisposing conditions that lead to a bad outcome with coronavirus, the things that get people into ICUs, that require intubation and often lead to death, they're just those very comorbidities that are unfortunately disproportionately prevalent in the African American population."

President Trump echoed Fauchi's suggestion. Trump said, "We're actively engaged on the problem of increased impacts -- this is a real problem and it's showing up very strongly in our data -- on the African American community. And we're doing everything in our power to address this challenge. It's a tremendous challenge. It's terrible."

As of March 8, the United States has 387,547 active cases of coronavirus. 12,291 deaths and 20,395 have been recovered as per the Johns Hopkins University data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications -report

Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicagos folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on Tuesd...

African-Americans dying of coronavirus at higher rates, preliminary data shows

The new coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a higher rate than the U.S. population at large, according to preliminary numbers from Louisiana, Michigan and Illinois that officials say point to disparities in health and healthcare acc...

UN experts urge to protect children from violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Independent UN human rights experts have called on States to boost child protection measures to help safeguard the welfare of millions of children who may be more exposed to violence, sale, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation during ...

Imran Khan expresses dismay day after arrest of doctors

A day after doctors and medical personnel were lathi-charged and arrested in Pakistan for demanding Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his dismay over the police action. The Imra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020