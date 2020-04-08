COVID-19: Boris Johnson clinically stable, responding to treatment in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment after spending his second night in intensive care at a London hospital with COVID-19, Downing Street said in its latest health update on Wednesday. The statement reiterated that the UK prime minister remains in “good spirits” as it was indicated that while he is not actively working, he remains in contact with his ministers and officials.

“The Prime Minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “He continues to be cared for in intensive care at St. Thomas’ hospital. He is in good spirits,” the spokesperson said.

St. Thomas’ Hospital is a specialist National Health Service (NHS) infectious diseases facility across Westminster Bridge from 10 Downing Street in central London. “He comfortable, he's stable, he's in good spirits," UK health minister Edward Argar had said earlier on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the prime minister while he is in hospital, described his boss as a “fighter” who would pull through and be back in charge soon. Leading the daily Downing Street briefing, he said: “He's not just our boss, he's also our colleague and our friend. All of our thoughts with the Prime Minister and his family.

“I'm confident that he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know, he's a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order.” Raab, who is also the First Secretary of State, said the Cabinet has "very clear instructions" from the Prime Minister while he remains in hospital and his whole team will be working on implementing those instructions in the government's fight against the pandemic. "Decision making by government is made by collective Cabinet responsibilities, so that is the same as before,” he said.

According to latest updates, Johnson is receiving “standard oxygen treatment” and breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after testing positive for coronavirus over a week ago and was shifted to ICU on Monday evening after his condition “worsened”. Downing Street says he has remained conscious throughout and has not been diagnosed with pneumonia, the severe outcome in the most serious cases of COVID-19. The UK's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise and hit 6,159 after a record increase of 786 in a single day on Tuesday. The government has urged the British public to continue to follow strict social distancing rules before a decision to review the measures can be taken.

Johnson was due to take a call on lifting the severe social distancing conditions next Monday, at the end of the initial 21-day semi-lockdown announced by him in a televised address on March 23..

