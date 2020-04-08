Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths

Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deathsReuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:09 IST
Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths of Vietnamese people found in a shipping container in southeast England last year, British media reported on Wednesday.
A second man, a British-Romanian dual national charged with the same offences, had pleaded not guilty in a criminal court hearing, the BBC reported.
