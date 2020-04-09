Saudi-led coalition announces a ceasefire of two weeks in Yemen

Saudi-led coalition announces a ceasefire of two weeks in YemenReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 01:37 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen announced on Wednesday a nationwide ceasefire for two weeks starting on Thursday at noon, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. The decision came in response to a call from United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths for an immediate ceasefire, SPA said, citing a statement from Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.
The two weeks could be extended, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
