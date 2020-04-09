Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers mark globally

Walt Disney+ Co said on Wednesday Disney+ has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with 8 million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.

The service was rolled out in eight European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, in the last two weeks, the company said. It was launched in the United States in November.

Disney+ is available in India in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

