Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers mark globally

Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers mark globallyReuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:23 IST
Walt Disney+ Co said on Wednesday Disney+ has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with 8 million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.
The service was rolled out in eight European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, in the last two weeks, the company said. It was launched in the United States in November.
Disney+ is available in India in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming platform.
