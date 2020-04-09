MP DIG rides bicycle to review COVID-19 lockdown, arrangements by police dept

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vivek Raj Singh on Wednesday rode a bicycle to review the implementation of COVID-19 lockdown and preparedness of police department here in Chhatarpur area. "The objective of this ride was to review if lockdown norms are being followed by people and to check vigilance in police personnel deployed on duty to maintain the lockdown strictly. All our officers are active and doing their duties with full energy and dedication," Singh told media here.

"I also wanted to spread awareness among locals. It is required for people to understand the importance of lockdown and social distancing as we can win the battle against corona by abiding with these two things," he said. He appealed to people to 'stay at home' and take full precautions while stepping out for essential needs. He urged everyone to take all protective measures, like wearing masks and using sanitisers.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 229 people have tested positive in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 13 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.