6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Mohali

Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Mohali district, an official said. With this, the total number of cases rose to 36 in the district. Police are tracing the contacts of the six positive cases.

"Six more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases," said Girsh Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner Mohali. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Punjab is 101. While four have either been cured or discharged, eight deaths have been reported in the state so far.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 5,734 on Thursday, including 5,095 active cases, while 472 people have either been cured or discharged. So far, 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

