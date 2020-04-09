Left Menu
381 areas in Mumbai declared containment zone to prevent spread of COVID-19

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has marked out 381 containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:07 IST
381 areas in Mumbai declared containment zone to prevent spread of COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has marked out 381 containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission. With 143 cases of coronavirus reported in Mumbai on Thursday, the total number now stands at 839.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 1297 till now. The BMC has also ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in the containment area and buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period. However, pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

The Municipal Corporation has confirmed that they will come up with door to door supply of essentials in the area, later by today or tomorrow. Communicating this with police, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) states in a letter, "It was brought to the notice of Municipal Commissioner that COVID-19 positive cases are on site 'G/North' ward. However, in spite of instruction, action by MCGM and police, people are on road at the pretext of buying vegetables/fruits."

"The same has been observed in containment zone nearby. In view of the above, the Municipal Commissioner has given directives to shut down all vegetables, fruits markets, hawkers, vegetables and fruit seller in containment/buffer zone in 'G/North' ward jurisdiction as preventive measures for reducing the effect of COVID-19 virus," the letter said. The MCGM said, "Following roads will be shut down, Mahim Fatak, Andhra Valley Road, Dharavi Main Road, Dharavi Cross Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Sant Rohidas Marg, T.H. Katariya Marg, A.K.G. Nagar, Madina Nagar and Chiranagari." (ANI)

