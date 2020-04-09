Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK court rules that blanket ban on masks is unconstitutional

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:58 IST
HK court rules that blanket ban on masks is unconstitutional
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled that a blanket government ban on face masks was unconstitutional, at a time when most Hong Kong people are wearing them in the hope of warding off the new coronavirus. Partially overturning a lower court's ruling, a three-judge panel said that while the government had the right to ban the wearing of masks at unlawful assemblies, a ban on masks at legal public gatherings was unconstitutional.

In October, during the height of anti-government protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years that allowed her to enact a new regulation banning face masks. At the time, many protesters wore masks to hide their identities from the authorities and also from their employers, particularly if they had close connections to Beijing.

Protesters also wore masks to protect themselves from tear gas. The contentious ban on masks was ruled unconstitutional by the High Court in November, a decision that riled Beijing and led to an appeal.

"If the meeting and procession remain peaceful and orderly, it is difficult to see the justification for imposing a restriction on the freedom of demonstration by way of prohibition of wearing facial coverings," the Court of Appeal said. Some democracy activists said the Thursday ruling created confusion and called on the government to repeal the law.

"It creates lots of fear and confusion, so there's only one solution, I call upon Chief Executive Carrie Lam to repeal this law," said pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok, adding that the priority now should be to focus on battling the coronavirus. Hong Kong has had 974 cases of the coronavirus and four people have died of it in the city.

Thursday's ruling also found that providing the police with powers to remove facial coverings was also unconstitutional. But in a partial victory for the city government, the court said its overall right to invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance (ERO) was constitutional in time of "public danger", overruling critics who said the ERO was itself unconstitutional.

The city's Department of Justice has five days to appeal against the ruling. Masks have long been common in Hong Kong for when people are sick or fear to get sick in public. That has become even more pronounced this year with most of the city's 7.4 million people putting on surgical masks in the hope of protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

Under the anti-mask law, it was illegal to wear a mask at both lawful and unlawful assemblies and offenders could be sentenced to one year in jail and a fine of HK$25,000. People who need to wear face masks for health, religious or job-related reasons were exempt from the law, although critics of the ban said it was confusing.

Police were also given the power to order people to remove masks for identity verification. Those who refused to do so could be sentenced to six months in prison or an HK$10,000 fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LABCORP - CO AND CIOX HEALTH ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON A COMPREHENSIVE U.S.-BASED COVID-19 PATIENT DATA REGISTRY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attenti...

Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the states financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister ...

Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal for a 30 percent salary cut of all state legislators for a year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic loss due to the lockdown, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020