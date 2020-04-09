Left Menu
Court dismisses undertrial's interim bail plea to see father showing COVID-19 symptoms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:14 IST
A Delhi court has dismissed an interim bail application of an undertrial who had sought the relief saying his father was suffering from critical asthmatic condition and showing symptoms of coronavirus. Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal said Rizwan cannot be enlarged on interim bail as coronavirus or COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease and his own health and life would be at risk on coming in contact with his father.

According to the prosecution, in 2014 two co-accused Ashutosh Mishra and Muneer allegedly shot dead the guard of a cash van and looted Rs 1.5 crore, of which Rs 75 lakhs was given to Rizwan. Rizwan had sought bail for 30 days saying he had to take care of his ailing father.

His counsel had argued that the matter was urgent as Rizwan's father was showing little symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The judge said, "However, in my view, accused (Rizwan) cannot be enlarged on interim bail as Covid-19 is highly infectious disease and his own health and life would be at risk on coming in contact with his father who is suspected to be suffering from Covid-19 as per version of accused.

"In these circumstances, the application moved by accused seeking interim bail for 30 days stands dismissed." PTI URD SA.

