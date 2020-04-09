Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petition in HC claims to have herbal cure for coronavirus

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:20 IST
Petition in HC claims to have herbal cure for coronavirus

The Madras High Court has impleaded the Indian Council of Medical Research and Ministry of AYUSH on a petition claiming that a herbal medicine has been developed to cure coronavirus. A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha on Wednesday passed the interim order while observing that both the Central and state governments were not encouraging researchers and doctors in the country to develop vaccines to treat diseases.

The petitioner S Madheswaran, a retired health inspector from Erode sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to allow him to appear before the technical expert committee, set up to track the spread of the disease, to explain about a herbal medicine, which he claims can be used to prevent and cure the deadly disease. When the PIL came up, the bench asked whether there was any history of any vaccine being developed by our researchers for any dangerous disease.

It also observed that only after the scientists of some foreign nations and researchers develop a vaccine will it be used by us. Finding fault with both the governments for not encouraging researchers, scientists and doctors in the country, who are well-informed, the bench pointed out that funds were not allotted to them for their development.

Referring to 'Nilavembu Kashayam' introduced by traditional ayurvedic experts to treat dengue fever, the court said no further research was done on it. Alluding to another traditional medicine being sold in the market now known as 'Kabasura kashayam', to fight the coronvirus, the judges sought to know why the governments did not show interest to carry out research on it.

The bench said it would pass a detailed order after hearing all sides. The petitioner submitted that the herbal formulation ABIAIS-VIRUS KILLER 180 is composed of safe, traditionally used herbals meant to safeguard people from infections caused by the coronavirus.

He also claimed that the herbal formulation will prevent community transmission of the virus in 3 to 5 days. The petitioner said he made representations to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, the Chief Minister and many others, requesting them to permit him to appear before the experts committee, but there was no response following which he moved the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anamika Rashtrawar elavated as MD, CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance

Anamika Roy Rashtrawar has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd, which makes her the first woman of a large private sector general insurance company to hold this position. Rashtrawar t...

BRIEF-Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LABCORP - CO AND CIOX HEALTH ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON A COMPREHENSIVE U.S.-BASED COVID-19 PATIENT DATA REGISTRY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attenti...

Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the states financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020