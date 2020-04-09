Petition in HC claims to have herbal cure for coronavirus

The Madras High Court has impleaded the Indian Council of Medical Research and Ministry of AYUSH on a petition claiming that a herbal medicine has been developed to cure coronavirus. A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha on Wednesday passed the interim order while observing that both the Central and state governments were not encouraging researchers and doctors in the country to develop vaccines to treat diseases.

The petitioner S Madheswaran, a retired health inspector from Erode sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to allow him to appear before the technical expert committee, set up to track the spread of the disease, to explain about a herbal medicine, which he claims can be used to prevent and cure the deadly disease. When the PIL came up, the bench asked whether there was any history of any vaccine being developed by our researchers for any dangerous disease.

It also observed that only after the scientists of some foreign nations and researchers develop a vaccine will it be used by us. Finding fault with both the governments for not encouraging researchers, scientists and doctors in the country, who are well-informed, the bench pointed out that funds were not allotted to them for their development.

Referring to 'Nilavembu Kashayam' introduced by traditional ayurvedic experts to treat dengue fever, the court said no further research was done on it. Alluding to another traditional medicine being sold in the market now known as 'Kabasura kashayam', to fight the coronvirus, the judges sought to know why the governments did not show interest to carry out research on it.

The bench said it would pass a detailed order after hearing all sides. The petitioner submitted that the herbal formulation ABIAIS-VIRUS KILLER 180 is composed of safe, traditionally used herbals meant to safeguard people from infections caused by the coronavirus.

He also claimed that the herbal formulation will prevent community transmission of the virus in 3 to 5 days. The petitioner said he made representations to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, the Chief Minister and many others, requesting them to permit him to appear before the experts committee, but there was no response following which he moved the court.

