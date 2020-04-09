CRPF distributes food, essential commodities among people in various districts of J-K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started distributing essential commodities among people at different districts in Jammu and Kashmir including Baramullah and Anantnag during the lockdown in order to provide them some relief. Rajesh Kumar, IG Operations said, "We are giving ration packets containing 5 kg rice, 4 kg flour, 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 2 kg potatoes and 1litre milk to families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 24 to combat the spread of coronavirus. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

