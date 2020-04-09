Left Menu
UP administration assures home delivery of essential items to sealed COVID-19 hotspots

All necessary provisions like milk and vegetables will be delivered at the doorsteps of the people living in sealed areas located across the 15 districts of the state, informed UP DGP HC Awasthi on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:26 IST
UP DGP HC Awasthi speaking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All necessary provisions like milk and vegetables will be delivered at the doorsteps of the people living in sealed areas located across the 15 districts of the state, informed UP DGP HC Awasthi on Thursday. The entry and exit of vehicles and people has been stopped in these COVID-19 hotspots, the DGP further informed.

"We are making all provisions to provide necessary items like milk, vegetables at the door steps of people living in the sealed areas. Entry and exit of vehicles and people have also been stopped in those areas. Police patrolling has been increased in those areas," he told ANI. The development comes after the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered to seal the hotspots in 15 districts of the state, as a measure to check the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

