Assault of AIIMS doctors : Constable attached to district police lines in Bhopal

A police constable was attached to police lines here on Thursday for allegedly physically assaulting two resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A police constable was attached to police lines here on Thursday for allegedly physically assaulting two resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali. Police officers are usually attached with lines when they are divested of all important works pending an enquiry against them.

The decision comes after the Resident Doctors' Association at AIIMS Bhopal wrote a letter to the Director of the institute earlier today demanding strict action against the policeman. According to the association, two of PG Residents from Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology were returning from the Emergency duty from hospital at about 7 pm on April 8 when a few policemen tried to hit them with lathis and stopped their two wheeler.

"Both residents then showed their ID cards and informed them that they are returning from their emergency duty. Still the policemen snatched and threw their stuff away and hit the doctors on their hands and legs with lathi and simultaneously abusing both of them and saying that doctors are the reason for spreading of coronavirus to common men," the letter read. (ANI)

