One more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, tally 29

A person here tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Health Minister. The individual was in contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. "A person from Dhubri, who was in contact with the first patient (with Markaz linkage) from the same district, has been confirmed as #COVID19 positive," Sarma tweeted.

So far 29 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Assam, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.