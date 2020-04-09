Goa govt integrating allopathy, Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients
Goa government has begun integrating allopathy and Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients, said state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:16 IST
Goa government has begun integrating allopathy and Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients, said state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday. There are seven cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Pramod Sawant
- COVID
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Goa: Cong complains to guv about coal ferried amid lockdown
COVID-19 effect: After pay cut, GoAir CEO tells employees that portion of March's salary has been deferred to April.
All 14 coronavirus tests conducted at Goa Medical College negative, 25 more to be held today: Vishwajit Rane
PM's appeal: Goa govt to monitor power situation on Sunday
Three COVID-19 cases in Goa; patients stable: Official