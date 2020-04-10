Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's creditors divided over draft financial restructuring plan

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:13 IST
Lebanon's creditors divided over draft financial restructuring plan

Lebanon's international and local creditors are at odds over a draft plan on tackling the country's crippling financial crisis.

Some international holders of Lebanon's more than $30 billion Eurobonds are broadly supportive of the proposal, which estimates Lebanon will need external financing of $10 billion-$15 billion over the next five years, and say it can act as a blueprint to seek IMF financial support. But a letter from investment bank Houlihan Lokey, adviser to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), to investment bank Lazard, the Lebanese government's adviser, expresses concerns about the plan, its impact on the banking system and its proposal to impose a financial burden on depositors.

"Lebanese commercial banks are the single largest constituency of Eurobonds' holders, which should be used to the advantage of the government and country as a whole to come up with a credible restructuring plan that ensures that the heavy debt burden is addressed while protecting the health of the banking sector and, more importantly, depositor monies," said the letter, seen by Reuters. The plan, which is still being discussed by cabinet, was drawn up in the wake of Lebanon last month defaulting on its hefty foreign currency debt. A coronavirus lockdown has compounded economic problems which include a weakening currency and capital controls that have denied savers access to dollar savings.

At a media briefing on the government's economic plan on Thursday, finance ministry advisers described it as subject to revision as the government holds talks with various stakeholders. Figures such as the $83.2 billion in banking sector losses could change amid negotiations with bondholders that will determine the discount taken by foreign and local holders of debt.

Adviser Alain Biffani said the plan did not mean the government would necessarily resort to an IMF programme, but targets on things like the deficit and exchange rate provided a strong starting point and were largely in line with the fund's requirements. One of the more contentious parts of the proposal has been a reference to "a transitory exceptional contribution from large depositors."

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri this week said people's bank deposits were “sacred” and must not be touched. "Before asking the public to directly assume responsibility for any portion of this problem, a complete and independent audit of historical government expenditures and finances must be prepared and made public," the letter from Houlihan Lokey said, adding ABL agreed external funding from the IMF will be necessary.

Steffen Reichold, portfolio manager at ‎Stone Harbor Investment Partners, described the plan as a "serious blueprint." "With a plan like this you could get the IMF onboard," he said. "Putting the debt on a sustainable path, restructuring all key institutions, wiping out all the capital of the banks, introducing a flexible exchange rate, reforming the electricity company – this is all the stuff that would be on the IMF’s likely list of requirements."

Lebanon's bonds have tumbled to around 15-19 cents on the dollar in recent weeks, with global market turmoil further dimming recovery value prospects for creditors. "We had been taking a view that a 25-30 cents recovery would be good ballpark for the Eurobonds but taking this document at face value and assuming they're serious about implementing the reform programme outlined, the recovery value will be better than that," said Nick Eisinger, principal, fixed income emerging markets at Vanguard, which has a small underweight on Lebanon.

Based on calculations from the plan, Reichold said it appeared the government was looking at a roughly 75% haircut on the principal on Eurobonds and domestic debt, which is broadly in the range of what he had expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.5 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive grap...

Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.The Arab worlds most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raisin...

UK urges citizens to stay at home over Easter, police ready to get tough

Britain urged its citizens to stay at home over the coming Easter holidays, amid fears that the pull of wanting to see family and friends over the Christian holy day could undermine efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Britain is ...

Status of BlizzCon 2020 remains in question

The status of BlizzCon 2020 is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged on its forums Thursday that it isnt sure whether the event will take place in its traditional manner.While were all ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020