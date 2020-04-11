Principal Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal may conduct courts April 15 onwards

The Principal Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal on Saturday said that it will conduct courts from April 15, when the lockdown is scheduled to end, onwards "even if there exists the slightest possibility" to do so. "The further course of action would be decided depending on the steps which the government would take in respect of the period from April 15, 2020, onwards. Even if there exists the slightest possibility to conduct the Courts, the same would be availed," the tribunal said in a statement.

It said that it has been the endeavour of the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal and its Benches across the country to dispose of as many cases as possible and to function to the satisfaction of the persons who approached the Tribunal for remedies. "With the outbreak of the Corona Virus, the sittings were arranged on the alternative to ensure that the social distance is maintained. However, even that became impossible in view of the steps taken by the Government from March 22 onwards," the statement said.

"With the imposition of lockdown, it became impossible for the Benches to function since neither the advocates nor the employes of the tribunal would be in a position to attend to the work," he added. The tribunal said that the disposal rate even up to February 2020 had been phenomenal.

"The option to conduct the hearings through video conference was not available firstly because the necessary equipment infrastructure was not in place and secondly it was not possible to procure it in view of lockdown. The Principal Bench, in fact, was scheduled to be on a mini-vacation from April 2 to 12," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.