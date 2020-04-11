Left Menu
COVID-19: Door-to-door screening of Dharavi residents begins

Door-to-door screening of people living in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, began on Saturday amid rising coronavirus cases in the area.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:52 IST
COVID-19: Door-to-door screening of Dharavi residents begins
Visual from Mumbai's Dharavi area. Image Credit: ANI

Door-to-door screening of people living in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, began on Saturday amid rising coronavirus cases in the area. A team of 150 doctors from Maharashtra Medical Association is helping the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers in the screening process.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 22 on Friday while four people have died due to the deadly virus so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured/discharged/migrated and 110 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

