Delhi : Fire breaks out at shelter home near Kashmiri Gate

A major fire broke out in a shelter home near Kashmiri Gate here on Saturday. Following the incident, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty or injuries have been reported so far.

"There was a call of stone-pelting and fire from a 'Rain Basera' at Kashmiri Gate. 5 fire tenders have been sent," said Fire Department official. More details are awaited. (ANI)

