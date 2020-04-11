Bara Hindu Rao SHO sent to district lines

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bara Hindu Rao police station has been sent to district lines as the lockdown norms were not being followed in his area properly, Delhi Police said on Saturday. "SHO Bara Hindu Rao police station sent to district lines as the lockdown was not being followed in his area properly. Someone sent a video to senior police officers where vegetables were being sold on the road and crowd could also be seen. Social distancing was not being followed," police said in a statement.

There are containment zones in the national capital under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday. (ANI)

