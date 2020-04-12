Left Menu
Seven arrested for attacking police team in Punjab, chopping ASI’s hand

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:38 IST
Seven people, including five Nihang Sikhs, were arrested from a gurdwara in Punjab on Sunday, hours after an attack on a police team in Patiala in which an assistant sub inspector's hand was chopped off, police said. The seven people included five who were allegedly part of the attack outside a wholesale vegetable market in Patiala early on Sunday morning, officials said. With a lockdown in place, barricades were put up outside the market and police personnel was regulating entry by asking for curfew passes.

A group of four-five 'Nihangs' (a sect of Sikhis whose members are armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue robes) were traveling in a vehicle and were asked to stop at a vegetable market by officials of the 'mandi' around 6.15 am, police said. "They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they banged the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The attackers fled to Balbera close by and were arrested from a gurdwara there, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

