Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says Chinese carrier group drills close to island

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:08 IST
Taiwan says Chinese carrier group drills close to island

A Chinese naval flotilla led by the country's first aircraft carrier passed by the eastern and southern coasts of Taiwan on Sunday to carry out drills, the island's defence ministry said, in the latest uptick in military tensions. Democratically-ruled Taiwan, claimed by China as its sacred territory, has complained of an increased Chinese military presence near the island in the past few weeks, and has told China is should be concentrating on fighting the new coronavirus rather than menacing the island.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the Liaoning, China's first operational aircraft carrier, and five accompanying warships passed first through the Miyako Strait, located between Japan's islands of Miyako and Okinawa, to the northeast of Taiwan, on Saturday. On Sunday, the carrier group sailed in waters on Taiwan's east coast and then into seas to the south of Taiwan, carrying out exercises, the ministry added in a statement.

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the carrier group's progress throughout and "completed relevant actions in response to ensure national security and protect regional peace and stability", it added, without elaborating. Taiwan typically scrambles fighter jets in response to Chinese manoeuvres.

There was no immediate response from China's Defence Ministry. China's two aircraft carriers are no strangers to the waters around Taiwan.

In late December, shortly before presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, China's newest aircraft carrier, the Shandong, sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a move condemned by Taiwan as attempted intimidation. The U.S. military has also been active in waters near Taiwan recently.

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the same day that Chinese fighter jets drilled in waters close to the island. Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue and a potential military flashpoint. China has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

In video message, UK's Johnson says medics saved his life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked the National Health Service for saving his life, saying things could have gone either way for him as he battled COVID-19. Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas Hospital ...

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain will defeat coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the diseaseWe will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it t...

COVID-19: DUSU to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi University Students Union DUSU has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The students body held an Executive Council meeting and discussed the issues plaguing the students during the ongoi...

Need financial assistance for pvt security, facility mgmt, manpower supply: FICCI to FM

Outsourced business services sector, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, is in need of financial assistance in the form of GST cut, PF contribution support, Ficci said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This sector, having one c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020