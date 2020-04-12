Mumbai Police turn its van into a mobile sanitisation chamber
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai Police on Sunday turned a police van into a mobile sanitisation chamber to disinfect the cops deployed in the city amid lockdown.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:41 IST
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai Police on Sunday turned a police van into a mobile sanitisation chamber to disinfect the cops deployed in the city amid lockdown. A total of 221 new coronavirus cases were found in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1982, which is highest among all the states.
According to the Maharashtra Health Ministry, as many as 217 patients have recovered and discharged, and over 41,000 samples have been tested until today. With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
