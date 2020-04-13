Construction work on govt projects to resume from April 15 in UP, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Construction work on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday. However, he said that norms of social distancing by workers will be ensured in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Construction on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh while maintaining norms of social distancing by workers," Maurya told ANI. He said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the committee, constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where Principal Secretaries of all construction-related departments were present.

The lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on April 14. (ANI)

