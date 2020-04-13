Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction work on govt projects to resume from April 15 in UP, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Construction work on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:04 IST
Construction work on govt projects to resume from April 15 in UP, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Image Credit: ANI

Construction work on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday. However, he said that norms of social distancing by workers will be ensured in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Construction on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh while maintaining norms of social distancing by workers," Maurya told ANI. He said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the committee, constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where Principal Secretaries of all construction-related departments were present.

The lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on April 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market

Falling oil prices on Monday showed that oil producers still have a mountain to climb despite record output cuts in an effort to restore market balance as the coronavirus pandemic shreds demand and sends stockpiles soaring, industry watcher...

Tokyo governor: Decrease in commuters falls short of target needed to control coronavirus

The number of commuters in Tokyo has fallen since the city announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the citys governor said on Monday.Speaking at a li...

PM Modi to address the nation on 14 April at 10 AM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow i.e 14th April 2020 at 10 AM.In a tweet, the Prime Ministers Office said, Prime Minister narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020.With Inputs from PI...

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020