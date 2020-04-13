COVID-19 tests done of close contacts of Punjab Police officer who tested positive: Ludhiana Police Commissioner
ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:41 IST
The close contacts of the Punjab Police Officer, who was tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, have been tested and the results are awaited, said Rakesh Agrawal, Ludhiana Police Commissioner. "The police officer's second sample is being checked. Around 15 of his colleagues, who were in touch with him and five members of his family are also being tested," Agarwal told ANI.
He said till results come all close contacts have been kept under home quarantine. Earlier today, KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID19), had said that an officer of Punjab Police had tested positive.
"Fifty two-year-old Gazetted Officer of Punjab Police, posted in Ludhiana, tests positive. He had been unwell for the past week and has been put on a ventilator. SOP is being followed," Sidhu said. As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 171. (ANI)
