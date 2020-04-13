Pune : Court slaps Rs 1000 fine on man for not wearing mask
A local court here imposed fine of Rs 1000 on a 31-year-old man for not wearing a mask in the public place during the COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:12 IST
A local court here imposed fine of Rs 1000 on a 31-year-old man for not wearing a mask in the public place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 8,048 are active COVID-19 cases and 979 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated. The toll due to the virus has risen to 324. (ANI)
