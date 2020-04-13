Left Menu
Donate money to help govt in combating COVID-19 : Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged people to donate money to help the government in combating COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:23 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking at the press briefing on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged people to donate money to help the government in combating COVID-19. "I appeal to people to donate money as per their economic condition," said Khattar in a press briefing.

He further said, "As the harvesting season has approached, I also appeal to the farmers to donate about 1-5 kg from 1 quintal of the grains they produce. This will ensure that nobody goes hungry during the lockdown." Speaking about Prime Minister's address to the nation tomorrow, he said, "Tomorrow PM Modi will definitely announce the second phase of the lockdown period. I request people to follow the norms of the lockdown and social distancing."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that the state has been divided into three zones -- Red zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone - based on the number of coronavirus cases reported in a certain district. However, the economic activity will be started in these areas in a phased manner while maintaining the social distance, he added. (ANI)

