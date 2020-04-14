Telangana Health Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with government officials regarding the coronavirus situation in the Hyderabad city. The meeting was held at city's Pragathi Bhavan during which various strategies were discussed to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

This meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Health Secretary Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari, Municipal Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Director Public Health and Director Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and Hyderabad District Collector also attended the meeting today.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 562 cases of coronavirus have come to light in Telangana. Out the total, 100 people have been cured/discharged and 16 have died. The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1,036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

