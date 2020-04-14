Left Menu
How first coronavirus case got detected when screening was done at airports: Akhilesh Yadav asks Govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav asked on Tuesday that if screening process was started at several airports much before when there was not a single corona-positive case in the country, then how first COVID-19 case was detected in the country.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:20 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav asked on Tuesday that if screening process was started at several airports much before when there was not a single corona-positive case in the country, then how first COVID-19 case was detected in the country. ''It is claimed that screening was started at several airports when there were no COVID-19 case in the country. But the question is how serious and meaningful was the screening. If what is claimed is true, then it should be told how the country got its first corona case,'' Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

"The country would be truly benefitted, if and only if the meaningful work is done," added Yadav. On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the extension of lockdown will be more meaning full if health workers are provided with PPE and mask while ensuring smooth supply of essential commodities to the general public

According to country's health ministry data, there are 558 cases of coronavirus cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh. India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

