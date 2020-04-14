Metro rail services in Delhi to remain suspended till May 3

Left Menu
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday announced that the metro rail services in Delhi will remain suspended till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:49 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday announced that the metro rail services in Delhi will remain suspended till May 3. "With today's announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3," said DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi said that India has so far been able to avert the harm caused by coronavirus to a large extent due to restraint by countrymen. Prime Minister also highlighted that India's holistic and integrated approach towards handling the coronavirus crisis is the reason why the country is in a "well-managed" position with respect to the spread of the disease.

"It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From the economy's point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but compared to the value of the lives of Indian citizens, it is nothing. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today," he said. India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

