Decision to extend lockdown taken to protect lives of people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country. Praising the decisions taken by the government of India to contain the spread of COVID-19, Shah said that today the world is facing a global pandemic and the people of India, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, have set an example for the whole world in fighting the disease. This is evident in all the timely decisions taken by the government and participation of the people in them, he said.

Describing the coordination between the Centre and the States as very important to deal with this epidemic and to meet every need of the citizens, the Home Minister said that the way all the state governments are working together with the central government is truly laudable. This coordination needs to be intensified so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no one faces any problem to access things of their everyday needs, he added. Saluting the frontline healthcare professionals and security personnel fighting COVID-19, Shah said that the contribution of doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is very touching. Their courage and understanding in these tough times inspire every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them, he stated.

Shah assured that there will be no shortage of essential items including food and medicine during the 19 days of extended national lockdown announced by Prime Minister. Shah said, "As the Home Minister of the country, I reassure the public that there are sufficient reserves of food, medicines and other daily essentials in the country, hence there is no need for any citizen to panic. At the same time, I request the well-off people to come forward and help the poor living near them." (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

